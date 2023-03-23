 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
Chanute fires investigated

Local News

March 23, 2023 - 4:45 PM

CHANUTE — A bout of recent fires, including one of a vacated house that already had been condemned, are under investigation.

The Chanute Tribune said the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire at a vacant house Wednesday morning after firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The house had been declared a nuisance property and was scheduled for demolition. The house had been empty since an earlier fire in October damaged the rear of the home.

