Chanute fires investigated

CHANUTE — A bout of recent fires, including one of a vacated house that already had been condemned, are under investigation.

The Chanute Tribune said the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire at a vacant house Wednesday morning after firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The house had been declared a nuisance property and was scheduled for demolition. The house had been empty since an earlier fire in October damaged the rear of the home.