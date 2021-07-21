 | Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Chanute restaurant burns

Iola firefighters were among the crews summoned to help battle a restaurant fire in downtown Chanute Tuesday. A Chanute resident shared these dramatic images of the incident.

Local News

July 21, 2021 - 10:22 AM

Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane

CHANUTE — Emergency crews battled well into the night Tuesday on a fire that engulfed Playmakers Sports Bar & Grill in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Firefighters from Iola and Parsons joined in the firefight.

Chanute’s Jeff Crane shared these photos of the incident. Crane’s mother, Virginia Crane, is a teacher at Iola High School.

Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute. Photo by Jeff Crane
16 photos
Related
April 9, 2021
May 9, 2019
May 30, 2018
April 1, 2018
Most Popular