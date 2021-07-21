Chanute restaurant burns

CHANUTE — Emergency crews battled well into the night Tuesday on a fire that engulfed Playmakers Sports Bar & Grill in the 200 block of East Main Street.
Firefighters from Iola and Parsons joined in the firefight.
Chanute’s Jeff Crane shared these photos of the incident. Crane’s mother, Virginia Crane, is a teacher at Iola High School.
Emergency crews battle a fire Tuesday at Playmakers Bar & Grill in Chanute.
Photo by Jeff Crane
