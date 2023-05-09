City, county back at the EMS negotiating table

City and county leaders agreed to extend a contract for ambulance services by two months as they negotiate a possible new deal, the latest development in an ongoing division on the issue.

The hope is to try one more time to see if the two sides can come to an agreement. The city and county have asked a neutral, local individual to serve as a mediator.

“We’re trying to do what is best for the county as a whole. There are a lot of moving pieces,” County Chairman David Lee said after a commission meeting on Tuesday morning.