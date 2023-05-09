 | Tue, May 09, 2023
City, county back at the EMS negotiating table

Iola and Allen County officials have agreed to resume negotations through a mediator as they hope to reach agreement on a contract for Iola to continue providing countywide ambulance services. The news is a departure from previous developments, in which county commissioners said they had approved — but not signed — a contract with a private company.

May 9, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Iola ambulance crews work a wreck. Register file photo

City and county leaders agreed to extend a contract for ambulance services by two months as they negotiate a possible new deal, the latest development in an ongoing division on the issue.

The hope is to try one more time to see if the two sides can come to an agreement. The city and county have asked a neutral, local individual to serve as a mediator. 

“We’re trying to do what is best for the county as a whole. There are a lot of moving pieces,” County Chairman David Lee said after a commission meeting on Tuesday morning.

