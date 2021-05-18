 | Tue, May 18, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Clean out your closets! Garage sale is June 5

The Iola City-Wide Garage Sale map will be available soon.

By

Local News

May 18, 2021 - 9:00 AM

The June 5 Iola City-Wide Garage Sale is almost here. 

The sale will include locations across Iola, Gas and LaHarpe. Garage sales will be hosted by an array of families, individuals, churches and organizations. 

Make sure to look for the June 2 edition of The Iola Register for the garage sale map. The map will include each registered garage sale’s address and hours and significant items for sale. A digital Google map will also be available on our Chamber website and Facebook page.

Related
June 18, 2020
June 3, 2014
September 13, 2012
May 30, 2012
Most Popular