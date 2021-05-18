Clean out your closets! Garage sale is June 5

The June 5 Iola City-Wide Garage Sale is almost here.

The sale will include locations across Iola, Gas and LaHarpe. Garage sales will be hosted by an array of families, individuals, churches and organizations.

Make sure to look for the June 2 edition of The Iola Register for the garage sale map. The map will include each registered garage sale’s address and hours and significant items for sale. A digital Google map will also be available on our Chamber website and Facebook page.