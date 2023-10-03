 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Community to discuss upcoming courthouse bond election

The Iola Register will host a forum at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 for the community to learn more about a proposed $9.95 million remodel of the Allen County Courthouse. Voters will decide the fate of the bond project in the Nov. 7 election.

By

Local News

October 3, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Allen County voters will decide in November the fate of a proposed $9.95 million court remodel in the Allen County Courthouse. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With the fate of a $9.95 million remodel of Allen County Courthouse just five weeks away, a community forum next Tuesday evening will offer the public an opportunity to speak with those leading the effort to pass the bond project.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse. The meeting, sponsored by the Register, is open to the public at no cost. It will also be livestreamed. 

The Oct. 10 event will begin with guided tours of the courthouse and presentations by the panelists. The second hour is dedicated to answering audience questions.

Related
September 22, 2023
September 22, 2023
August 30, 2023
March 13, 2019
Most Popular