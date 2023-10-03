Community to discuss upcoming courthouse bond election

With the fate of a $9.95 million remodel of Allen County Courthouse just five weeks away, a community forum next Tuesday evening will offer the public an opportunity to speak with those leading the effort to pass the bond project.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse. The meeting, sponsored by the Register, is open to the public at no cost. It will also be livestreamed.

The Oct. 10 event will begin with guided tours of the courthouse and presentations by the panelists. The second hour is dedicated to answering audience questions.