Community Vacation Bible School begins next week

The Iola Community Vacation Bible School swings into town next week with a jungle-themed week of fun and activities.

“It’s a positive way to spend a week in the summer,” said Donna Grigsby, who is co-chair with Karen Gilpin. “It’s something fun for children and they also learn Bible stories and do games and crafts.”

First Presbyterian Church and Wesley United Methodist Church join forces for the event, called “Jungle Journey.” Pre-registration is encouraged but participants can also register at 9 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the Presybterian church, 302 E. Madison. Vacation Bible School is open to children from 3-years-old through those who have recently completed fifth grade. The cost is $10 per child.

Check-in, opening and closing ceremonies, and noon dismissal will be at the Presbyterian church. Preschool students will stay there, while elementary students will head across the street for activities at Wesley. A family picnic and program will begin at noon on Friday, July 19.

Oganizers also are collecting non-perishable food items for the Iola Food Pantry and monetary donations for the Community Utility Relief Board (CURB).

To register or learn more, contact the Presbyterian church at 620-365-3481 or Wesley at 620-365-2285.