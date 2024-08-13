Council discusses business ordinance

Iola City Council members are one step closer to revising the city’s temporary business licensing ordinance. Council member Joelle Shallah presented the council with recommendations for the Transient/Temporary Business ordinance that had previously been discussed at the April 8 council meeting. At that time, a special committee was formed to discuss recommended changes to the ordinance.

The committee members include Shallah, City Clerk Roxanne Hutton, Courtney Bauer, Jared Wheeler, and Mayor Steve French.

“The reason I feel it needs to be addressed is because of the shift in opportunities for small businesses,” said Shallah. “As most of us know, we are seeing more and more mobile businesses. I would love to see us being open and progressive.”

Shallah noted this could create collaborations with existing businesses in town and any special events that they hold. “Some of these events could include a possible Food Truck Friday, special shopping events, and Christmas block party,” she explained. “I think there are a lot of opportunities there.”

After meeting at the end of April, the committee came up with a list of recommendations that includes a tier-structured fee scale for permits. The committee suggests $25 for a three-day permit; $50 for 30 days; $250 for six months; and $400 for a calendar year. Shallah explained that a $10 application fee would be added to each of those costs and all applications must include a signed release from the property owner. Currently, a permit fee of $250 to be imposed per six-month period is the only option available.

Shallah addressed a concern that some have with food trucks setting up in the right-of-way.

“We still need to hash that out,” she said. The committee also recommended that vendors not be allowed to park on Madison Avenue through downtown.

Additionally, the committee recommends that local brick-and-mortar businesses be able to reserve two parking spots for vendors at planned special events.

The business would need to fill out an application detailing the event, noting what vendor truck will be attending, and make the request for two parking spots to be blocked off with cones. The vendor must also have a currency city license.

“I feel it’s important to have the fees and the process that the vendors go through,” said Shallah. “It’s not a money-maker for the city, contrary to a lot of beliefs. We’re not here to financially gouge any business owner.”

She said that it takes three employees to process each application, which is why a 72-hour timeframe is required for the application process.

Council member Jon Wells said he would like to get a definition of “brick-and-mortar” clarified for the ordinance. “I don’t want to see people buy a lot for $1 at auction and now they’re ‘brick-and-mortar,’ even though they’re not doing their business on that site,” said Wells. “Whereas the sushi truck would be brick-and-mortar because they don’t move. Some definition and clarity would be nice.”

It was also recommended that clarification be made on whether the calendar year permit would be good for a year from the date it is issued, or if it would be revolving. Hutton noted that all permits currently issued are good for a year from issuance.

City Administrator Matt Rehder recommended the council put the issue on the next meeting’s agenda as a round table discussion item. “This way the public is notified and can be present to voice any concerns,” Rehder said.

IN OTHER NEWS, council members approved a water license agreement between the City of Iola and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for use of the water from the Lehigh Portland State Park.