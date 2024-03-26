 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Council hears proposal to allow chickens in city limits

Robin Lohman asked Iola City Council members to adopt an ordinance similar to Ottawa's that allows residents to have chickens for egg production or to raise for show in fairs and similar events. She offered a petition with 250 signatures.

By

Local News

March 26, 2024 - 1:25 PM

Robin Lohman asks Iola City Council members to consider an ordinance that would allow for the keeping of chickens. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Owning chickens within Iola city limits was at the forefront of Monday evening’s Iola council meeting. Current city code states it is unlawful for any person to “keep, harbor or feed” any domesticated fowl within city limits. 

Robin Lohman hopes council members will change the code. 

Lohman suggested the council adopt an ordinance similar to Ottawa’s that allows residents to have chickens for egg production or to raise for show in fairs or similar events. A person could have up to six chickens (16 weeks of age or older) or up to eight chicks per tract of land, regardless of how many houses are on the tract.

Lohman’s request had a long list of stipulations and requirements pertaining to how the chickens were to be housed, cared for, and maintained. Some of these included specifying that the coop consist of sturdy wire or wood fencing and be located near the rear of the property. In addition, the coop would need to be 10 feet from the property line and 25 feet from neighboring buildings. 

Related
February 26, 2014
February 25, 2014
January 31, 2014
January 28, 2014
Most Popular