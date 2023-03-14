Council OKs brush truck purchase

Iola is the new owner of a brush truck that officials say will greatly enhance the city’s ability to fight grass and brush fires.

City Council members approved Monday the purchase of a 2017 Skeeter Ford Commercial 4×4 brush truck for $279,000. Money will come out of the Fire Department’s capital projects budget.

The deal came together rather quickly after Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell learned of the truck’s availability recently via Brindlee Mountain, a buyer and seller of used fire equipment.