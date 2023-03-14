 | Tue, Mar 14, 2023
Council OKs brush truck purchase

Calling it a deal too good to pass up, Iola City Council members approved purchase of a used brush truck Monday, noting that the savings and immediate availability of the truck were wiser than going the traditional bid process, which could have meant waiting for two years to get a new unit.

March 14, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Iola City Hall Register file photo

Iola is the new owner of a brush truck that officials say will greatly enhance the city’s ability to fight grass and brush fires. 

City Council members approved Monday the purchase of a 2017 Skeeter Ford  Commercial 4×4 brush truck for $279,000. Money will come out of the Fire Department’s capital projects budget.

The deal came together rather quickly after Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell learned of the truck’s availability recently via Brindlee Mountain, a buyer and seller of used fire equipment.

