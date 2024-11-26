Council says yes to solar agreement

Iola City Council members made quick business of a short meeting Monday evening, approving several items. Among these were a solar power allocation and revisions to the city’s transient/temporary business ordinance.

Starting off the meeting, three council members — Joelle Shallah, Benedickt Middleton, and Max Grundy — voted to not approve the consent agenda based on one item included. The consent agenda is a list of routine items that are approved as a single action, without debate.

The agenda item in question was a resolution to accept the $50,000 national grant from the National Fitness Campaign grant selection committee. The resolution formally commits a $155,000 local match to the grant from city funds for outdoor workout equipment. The fitness court will be free to the public.

Middleton and Grundy explained they voted no because they were hoping to have further discussion on the item.

The consent agenda also included approval of a contract with Kansas Municipal Energy Association (KMEA) for a solar power allocation. The agreement will give the City of Iola a 3-megawatt solar power allocation from an array in Pratt County.

Council members Kim Peterson, Nicholas Lohman and Josiah D’Albini voted to approve the entire consent agenda as written. With council members Jon Wells and Joel Wicoff absent, Mayor Steve French was the tie-breaking vote. With a “yes” vote from French, the consent agenda was approved.

IN NEW BUSINESS, council members unanimously approved Cereal Malt Beverage (CMB) license renewals for several local businesses.

In order to have their CMB license renewed, local businesses have to pass an inspection by the fire department.

“There were a couple of businesses that didn’t quite pass, so they (fire department) asked that we approve the renewals based on them having passed,” said City Clerk Roxanne Hutton. “The chief didn’t feel like there was anything that was going to be a problem. There were a couple of issues they’ve got to get taken care of, but they’ve got until the end of the year to get that done.”

Hutton explained the inspection violations were minor. “It could be something as small as a burned-out bulb on an exit sign or a ceiling tile is not where it needs to be,” she said.

French emphasized that it’s not unusual that there may be some little things that need to be worked out to pass an inspection. “I don’t know of anyone that’s ever not come into compliance before the deadline,” he added.

• Council members also approved setting a public hearing for Dec. 9 for amending the 2024 budget. Seven funds will need to be amended for the 2024 budget due to added expenses throughout the year and the cost of supplies and equipment repairs.

Wastewater was one of the seven funds to go over budget. Hutton explained the study for the wastewater lagoons contributed to some of the added expenses. The six other funds include stores, water, library, employee benefits, major projects, and electric.

“Stores seem to go over because prices are up where we have to buy more things,” she said. “In the water fund, we had to buy a lot of extra to address the water leaks.”

Employee benefits saw an increase due to a rise in the cost of insurance, as well as paying out leave pay for two large retirements.