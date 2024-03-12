Council shows support for garden, poetry

Iola City Council members approved a request Monday evening to assist with water fees in Humanity House’s community garden. Georgia Masterson of the non-profit requested the city provide $1,000 of free water at the garden.

The garden typically opens for the season toward the first of April with water usage running through October. From 2018 through 2020, the city provided the garden with $1,000 worth of water. In 2021 and 2022, the city provided $500 worth of water each year. No request was made for 2023. “We only had four gardeners last year,” she explained. “I think it was due to the extreme heat. So far, this year, we have more than a dozen gardeners requesting garden plots.”

Mayor Steve French asked that if the gardeners reach a certain poverty level, they don’t pay for a plot. Masterson confirmed this and noted about half of the gardeners are “no pay.” If an individual’s income is over poverty guidelines, it is $25 per plot. “Those people also get to use the water,” she said.