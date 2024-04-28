Storms lead to flooding, water rescue

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Traffic has reopened on U.S. 54 at the intersection with U.S. 169 as water recedes, but closed west of Fort Scott.
The Neosho River is at 18.89 feet and expected to crest at 19 feet at 7 tonight. For reference, flood stage is 15 feet, the 2019 flood was 21.38 feet, the 2007 flood was 26.90 feet and the 1951 flood was 33.26 feet.
Water rescue teams arrived in Allen County this morning to help with recovery after severe storms pounded the area overnight. Flooding left limited routes into or out of Iola, with the U.S. 169/54 intersection closed to traffic.
Motorists who need to get to Iola from the east can take a detour east on U.S. 54 to Moran, south to K-39 to Chanute and north to 169 to the Minnesota Road exit to State Street, or take the old highway from Humboldt to Iola.
Emergency management officials were working to set up a shelter for those displaced by flooding.
A water rescue team from Anderson County said it helped with two rescues this morning. The Register’s reporting team saw several vehicles stalled in high water.
Overnight storms from Saturday into Sunday caused severe flooding throughout the county. A tornado warning was issued at one point for LaHarpe, Elsmore, Savonburg and Moran, though it does not seem as if there were confirmed reports of a touchdown. The Register will update this article as more information becomes available.
