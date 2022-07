Iola City Council members will be asked to approve demolition of a pair of condemned houses Monday.

The houses at 307 S. Ohio St. and 914 E. Broadway St. were among five deemed unsafe by the Council in February. Council members will decide whether to accept a $5,000 bid from Ray’s Metal Depot to handle their removal.

Two other structures, at 417 S. Cottonwood St. and 611 N. Chestnut St., have already been demolished.