In what would normally have been a routine affair, a new mayor and Iola City Council were sworn into office Monday with an extra layer of emotion.

Along with the swearing in of Mayor Steve French, incoming Councilmen Josiah D’Albini, Nich Lohman and Joel Wicoff and incumbent Mark Peters, the Council also mourned the loss of Iola police officer David Ingle.

Ingle, 52, died last week due to complications of COVID-19.