Council to discuss utilities and land swap

Iola City Council members will hear a request Monday to offer additional lenience for utility customers unable to pay bills in time to prevent late fees or service interruptions.

Tori Bland of Humanity House is requesting the city adopt a “Promise to Pay” policy, in which a customer would enter a contract to pay off their past-due bills without accruing penalties or face disconnection.

The contracts would be either short- or long-term, depending on the amount owed, Bland suggested in her proposal.