Allen County will start small with a recycling effort, with commissioners offering to set up a cardboard collection spot at the landfill.

Commissioners directed Mark Griffith, road and bridge director, to find some sort of container to hold the cardboard. Then, it will be taken to Coffey County’s recycling center.

Commissioners still need to verify their plan with Coffey County and work through the details, so it is not yet known when the new program might begin.