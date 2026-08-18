 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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County expands recycling effort

A new Allen County-run recycling program will be open on several Wednesdays through the fall, to give more residents access to the collection center at 410 N. State St.

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Local News

August 18, 2026 - 4:25 PM

Allen County's new recycling center at 410 N. State St. will expand its hours to several Wednesday evenings, beginning Aug. 26. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Allen County is expanding its recycling program. Commissioners agreed Tuesday to extend the recycling center’s hours to several Wednesday evenings from 5-7 p.m.

Public Works Director Mitch Garner said 10 people dropped off recycablables Saturday at the collection site, located at 410 N. State St.

“This is all a work in progress,” noted Commissioner David Lee, emphasizing the county’s slow-and-steady approach.

“Or we might pull the plug on the whole thing next week,” retorted Commissioner Jerry Daniels, who expressed frustration with both…

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