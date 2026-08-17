 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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For whom the bell tolls

Iola Elementary School's traditional year-opening bell ringing offered kindergarten students an opportunity to pull the clapper on the school's historic bell Monday.

By

Local News

August 17, 2026 - 3:04 PM

Iola Elementary School kindergartner Raelynn Spencer pulls Iola Elementary School’s bell with all her might Monday morning as Principal Andy Gottlob stands ready to help. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Kindergartner Raelynn Spencer pulls Iola Elementary School’s bell with all her might Monday morning as Principal Andy Gottlob stands ready to help.

Kindergarten students ring the bell to symbolize the start of their school journey; they’ll ring it again as fifth-graders departing for middle school.

The tradition dates back to 2022 with the opening of the school.

The 1868 bell was restored by the Iola Rotary Club. Its previous location was Jefferson Elementary, where it had sat since 1941.

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