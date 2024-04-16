 | Tue, Apr 16, 2024
County gets updates on LaHarpe, veterans memorial

Thrive's Marcia Davis gave commissioners an update on a recent community conversation in LaHarpe, with Carl Slaughter spoke about improvements to the veterans memorial wall.

Local News

April 16, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Thrive Community Engagement Director Marcia Davis gives an overview of the recent LaHarpe Community Conversation. She noted that residents listed business, housing, and communications were their top priorities. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

More business, housing and better communication were on LaHarpe residents’ minds, Marcia Davis of Thrive Allen County relayed to county commissioners of a recent community conversation hosted by Thrive.

 “One resident mentioned they’d like to see a small gas station or store,” said Davis. “Another talked about snow plowing the in-town streets and cleaning up homes and yards.” 

Commissioner Jerry Daniels pointed out that the county plows Main Street in LaHarpe and asked Davis whether the city owned a snow plow. 

