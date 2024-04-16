County gets updates on LaHarpe, veterans memorial

More business, housing and better communication were on LaHarpe residents’ minds, Marcia Davis of Thrive Allen County relayed to county commissioners of a recent community conversation hosted by Thrive.

“One resident mentioned they’d like to see a small gas station or store,” said Davis. “Another talked about snow plowing the in-town streets and cleaning up homes and yards.”

Commissioner Jerry Daniels pointed out that the county plows Main Street in LaHarpe and asked Davis whether the city owned a snow plow.