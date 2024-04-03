County nears opening of landfill cell

Allen County Commissioners approved a solid waste management plan Tuesday morning. A new plan is implemented every five years.

Public Works Director Mitch Garner noted Allen County owns 240 acres at a limestone quarry adjacent to the county’s landfill site. Approximately 70 acres of this has been filled, leaving 180 acres for future cells. This should serve the Allen County area for at least 50 to 75 years, Garner said.

In 2012, commissioners approved construction of two additional 10-acre cells within the next 15 to 20 years. One was constructed in 2014 at a cost of roughly $1.5 million. It is expected to be filled in less than a year.