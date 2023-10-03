 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

County queries courthouse security proposal

Judge Daniel Creitz spoke with Allen County Commissioners Tuesday about how a courthouse remodel would affect security throughout the building. During the discussion, a Kincaid man was ejected from the meeting after confronting the judge.

By

Local News

October 3, 2023 - 3:45 PM

A tense exchange during a discussion on courthouse security led to the removal of an audience member at Tuesday’s Allen County Commission meeting. 

Arlyn Briggs, who has a history of tangling with government officials in both Allen and Anderson counties, was asked to leave the meeting during a discussion with Chief District Judge Dan Creitz.

Commissioners asked Creitz to clear up confusion about a new courthouse security plan. Voters will head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide on a nearly $10 million bond issue that would build a new courtroom and secured entry on the south side of the courthouse, along with other improvements.

Related
April 5, 2022
December 15, 2021
August 4, 2021
June 12, 2013
Most Popular