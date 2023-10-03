County queries courthouse security proposal

A tense exchange during a discussion on courthouse security led to the removal of an audience member at Tuesday’s Allen County Commission meeting.

Arlyn Briggs, who has a history of tangling with government officials in both Allen and Anderson counties, was asked to leave the meeting during a discussion with Chief District Judge Dan Creitz.

Commissioners asked Creitz to clear up confusion about a new courthouse security plan. Voters will head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide on a nearly $10 million bond issue that would build a new courtroom and secured entry on the south side of the courthouse, along with other improvements.