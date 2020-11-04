Menu Search Log in

County salutes election workers

Commissioners took advantage of Election Day to recognize election workers. The Allen County commission also received updates on E-Community news, county infrastructure, and an upcoming tax sale.

By

Local News

November 4, 2020 - 10:06 AM

County commissioners, from left, Jerry Daniels, Bill King and Bruce Symes, sign a proclamation declaring Nov. 3, 2020 “Election Worker Appreciation Day.” County Clerk Sherrie Riebel looks on. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, Allen County Commissioners proclaimed Nov. 3, 2020 as “Election Worker Appreciation Day.” With a record number of voters casting their ballots early or by mail, the recognition for those ensuring the integrity of our elections seemed a fitting tribute in what would shape up to be a long day for the County Clerk’s office. 

The proclamation, which declared that “Allen County workers serve to protect universal suffrage…and the public’s thanks for their selfless personal commitment,” was signed by all three commissioners.

That recognition was the happiest part of Tuesday’s meeting, which included an update from Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder on Allen County’s E-Community, which partners with NetWork Kansas to support small businesses. Herder informed commissioners that Allen County residents have until the end of November to purchase tax credits. Donors would receive a 75% state income tax credit for their donation, a dollar-for-dollar credit against state income tax liability. Interested parties can contact Herder for more information, who also stressed that Allen County’s E-Community is recruiting additional board members.

Related
July 31, 2020
January 8, 2020
September 22, 2010
September 1, 2010
Trending