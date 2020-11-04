County salutes election workers

As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, Allen County Commissioners proclaimed Nov. 3, 2020 as “Election Worker Appreciation Day.” With a record number of voters casting their ballots early or by mail, the recognition for those ensuring the integrity of our elections seemed a fitting tribute in what would shape up to be a long day for the County Clerk’s office.

The proclamation, which declared that “Allen County workers serve to protect universal suffrage…and the public’s thanks for their selfless personal commitment,” was signed by all three commissioners.

That recognition was the happiest part of Tuesday’s meeting, which included an update from Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder on Allen County’s E-Community, which partners with NetWork Kansas to support small businesses. Herder informed commissioners that Allen County residents have until the end of November to purchase tax credits. Donors would receive a 75% state income tax credit for their donation, a dollar-for-dollar credit against state income tax liability. Interested parties can contact Herder for more information, who also stressed that Allen County’s E-Community is recruiting additional board members.