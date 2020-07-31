Petition drive picks up steam

A Bolder Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — A group calling for the loosening of alcohol laws in Allen County is hedging their bets to get the matter to voters in November.

Representatives of A Bolder Humboldt want to allow entertainment establishments to sell primarily alcohol, to spur economic development.

Current liquor laws require establishments that sell liquor by the drink to derive 30% of their profits from food sales. A Bolder Humboldt’s plan would ask voters to eliminate that requirement.