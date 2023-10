An altercation outside Allen County’s courtroom on Tuesday morning served as a timely example for those asking for nearly $10 million to renovate the courthouse and improve security.

In that event, a man punched someone he believed had harmed a family member, witnesses said. About 40 people were milling around the hallway at the time, waiting for court hearings.

Attorney Bob Johnson said that’s one of his biggest worries when he comes to the court.