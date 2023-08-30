 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
Courtroom remodel plan goes to voters

Allen County voters will go to the polls in November to determine the fate of a proposed courthouse remodel project. The proposal would cost about $9.95 to remodel and upgrade courtrooms.

August 30, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Allen County voters will decide in November the fate of a proposed $9.9 court remodel in the Allen County Courthouse. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen County voters will decide in November whether to approve bonds up to $9.95 million for a courthouse remodel.

The project is led by a committee including 31st Judicial District Chief Judge Daniel Creitz, who calls the matter  “a need, not a want” because of safety concerns. If the county doesn’t address the issue now, he fears an incident could happen in the future that will force their hand. 

The existing courtroom and associated offices are congested, and prisoners must be led through the office space from the jail to the courtroom for hearings. Deputies must wait with inmates in the hallway or courtroom, and multiple inmates may be shackled together. 

