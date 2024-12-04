Covering the bases

Iola’s Green Cover Seed has been abuzz this week with producers from Kansas and surrounding states convening for the 5th Annual Southeast Kansas Soil Health Conference. The event, held Tuesday and Wednesday, provided networking and educational opportunities for producers interested in no-till and regenerative agricultural practices. The purpose of the conference was to encourage producers to implement soil health principles in their operations.

Producers shared ideas and learned new ways to reduce inputs and increase yields. Additionally, they learned about the latest practices for improving soil health and profitability on their farms or ranches.

Three farmer-based panels covered a variety of topics ranging from regenerative cropping practices and regenerative livestock production, to regenerative biological integration. Each panel featured local experts followed by an extended discussion with the audience.

Tuesday morning’s panel focused on regenerative cropping practices. Chance Kurzweil of Harrisonville, Mo., noted his family tried using cover crops on their farm years ago. “We weren’t very intentional about it, though,” he said. “We thought, ‘Let’s see what 50 pounds of rye does.’” At the time, his family’s goal was to decrease soil erosion.

Though they did not track the results or run any tests on the experiment, the family saw enough benefits to commit to cover crop management in 2022.

“We transitioned to being 100% no-tillage,” he said.

Green Cover employee Jakin Berns, left, moderates a panel on Regenerative Cropping Practices with Dennis Anderson and Chance Kurzweil Tuesday morning. Derek Haines and Keila Sherman, Kansas Alliance for Wetlands & Streams, were on-hand to discuss best management practices for local watersheds.

No-till farming, also known as zero tillage or direct drilling, is an agricultural technique that involves planting seeds without tilling the soil. This practice increases the amount of organic matter in the soil, which improves fertility and reduces the need for fertilizer. It also improves water retention and soil biological activity.

Kurzweil’s family began utilizing cover crops on their entire farm.

With the transition, the primary issue that Kurzweil says his family farm experienced this past year was soil compaction. This occurs when soil particles are pressed together, reducing the amount of space between them. A compacted soil makes it more difficult for water and roots to penetrate. Forage radish and forage turnips are ideal for breaking up compacted soils, Kurzeil said.

Cover crops are planted to cover the soil rather than for the purpose of being harvested. These cover crops manage soil erosion, fertility, and quality, as well as weeds, and pests.

Cover crops are considered “nurse crops” because they increase the survival of the main crop being harvested, and are often grown over the winter months. High prices of nitrogen fertilizer have farmers looking at cover crops as an alternative. Bill Spiegel, of Manhattan, Kan., examines a cover crop closely in the Green Cover grow room at the Southeast Kansas Soil Health Conference Tuesday morning. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

The recommended cover crops for seasonal cover include annual ryegrass, oilseed radish, winter cereal rye, and oats used for scavenging unused fertilizer and releasing nutrients back into the soil for the next crop to use.

In addition to the panel discussions, attendees heard keynote speeches from Green Cover co-owner Keith Berns and Keith Thompson with No-Till on the Plains.

A trade show featuring several ag vendors also took place at the event to provide information on the latest products in the industry. Green Cover was one such vendor and provided participants with a look at some of their favorite cover crops via a grow room. Event attendees filtered in and out of the grow room between speakers over the course of the two-day conference, examining the various cover crops and asking questions.