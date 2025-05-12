Crest seniors celebrate

View additional photos of Crest’s graduation ceremony by clicking here.

COLONY — Crest High School’s Class of 2025 is a testament to authenticity, Principal Travis Hermreck announced at Saturday’s graduation ceremony in Colony.

“Crest’s Class of 2025 will be remembered for many things, but more than anything they’ll probably be remembered for being themselves,” Hermreck said of the 20 graduates. “We haven’t seen many classes with such differing personalities that get along so well with each other. This is truly a unique group of kids.”

“There’s a lot about this class that we’ll miss and remember,” continued Hermreck. “Without question, you are leaving the hallways here better than you found them. I would like to thank this class publicly one last time for your role in making Crest one of the best schools around. I may be biased, but I think we are the best school around. Class of 2025, you’ll always have a special place in our hearts.”

Six graduates received scholarships to continue their education after high school, while several were recognized with special awards for their achievements.

Crest High School's Class of 2025 celebrates at its annual commencement ceremony Saturday. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Scarlett Ballou was honored as a State Scholar for having completed the Kansas Scholarship Curriculum. Karlee Boots and Denton Ramsey were presented with the American Legion School award. Delaney Ramsey and Jacob Zimmerman were given the Kansas State High School Athletics Association Citizenship awards. Denton Ramsey was recognized as a Kansas Governor’s Scholar.

The class salutatorian was Delaney Ramsey; cousin Denton Ramsey was class valedictorian. The two addressed the class together, first thanking their families, teachers, staff and classmates.

“This isn’t just the end of something. It’s the start of something greater. We are stepping into a world that needs bold voices, kind hearts and courageous minds, and I truly believe this class has all three,” said Denton.

“We may be headed in different directions – college, work, travel, the slightly terrifying abyss called adulthood – but we’ll always share this bond. The Class of 2025 is family,” Delaney told her peers.

Standing side by side, the two ended their speech with shared remarks. “So as we toss our caps and take our next steps, let’s carry with us gratitude for the past, pride in the present, and hope for the future. Thank you, congratulations, and here’s to the Class of 2025. We made it!”