CSTW stage fun spans generations

Over the course of its 26-year run, the Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop has become something of a family.
Creative director John Higginbotham and his sister took part in the program as children. Now, his children Easton and Eliana are learning all about acting and improv; youngest Emersyn won’t be old enough until next year. His niece also takes part.
The same for the Olson boys, Jim and Mat, whose mother, Paige Olson, and aunt, Madison Luken, took part as children before helping teach classes in high school.
Already a subscriber?