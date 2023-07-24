 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
CSTW stage fun spans generations

The 26th annual Children's Summer Theatre Workshop will feature a number of young performers whose parents were part of CSTW's early years. The workshop ends with a public performance Saturday morning at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

July 24, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Lanie Mileham pretends to microwave food as she acts out “What’s in the box?” during an exercise for the Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop. Behind her are Ellison Kent, left, and former student Lexie Vega, who returned to provide technical support. Students will show off their new acting chops with a performance at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Over the course of its 26-year run, the Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop has become something of a family. 

Creative director John Higginbotham and his sister took part in the program as children. Now, his children Easton and Eliana are learning all about acting and improv; youngest Emersyn won’t be old enough until next year. His niece also takes part. 

Olivia Appling, left, and Ellison Kent pretend they are shivering during a game at the Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop on Monday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The same for the Olson boys, Jim and Mat, whose mother, Paige Olson, and aunt, Madison Luken, took part as children before helping teach classes in high school.

