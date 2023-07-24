CSTW stage fun spans generations

Over the course of its 26-year run, the Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop has become something of a family.

Creative director John Higginbotham and his sister took part in the program as children. Now, his children Easton and Eliana are learning all about acting and improv; youngest Emersyn won’t be old enough until next year. His niece also takes part.

Olivia Appling, left, and Ellison Kent pretend they are shivering during a game at the Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop on Monday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The same for the Olson boys, Jim and Mat, whose mother, Paige Olson, and aunt, Madison Luken, took part as children before helping teach classes in high school.