‘Death Cafe’ normalizes dying

It’s a universal truth that we’re all going to die, so why not talk about it?

The Iola Public Library is sponsoring its third “Death Cafe” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Its wide-ranging premise includes end-of-life decisions, the history and beauty of cemeteries, inheritances, terminal illness, funeral services and wakes and how talking about death helps normalize it.

Sociologist Missy Irwin and Library Director Sharon Moreland lead the discussions. Thursday is the library’s third Death Cafe, a death-positive movement initiated in the United Kingdom and now with a global following.

Despite its name, the Death Cafe, “is not heavy,” said Irwin. “In fact, we often find ourselves laughing.”

The gatherings can be very practical, including addressing the logistics of what to do with a loved one’s cremains, or helping a loved one decide what to do with their belongings.

The Death Cafe, “is not a therapy group of any kind and has no agenda,” said Irwin. Oftentimes, “it’s a time for reflection and wonder in both personal and abstract terms.”

Participants can contribute their thoughts or “just observe,” she said. “This is not a class. It’s a get-together.”

“Tomorrow is promised to no one,” Irwin said.

“Being practical about death, asking people what they want to have happen after they die can make it easier for everyone. It’s a chance to share our thoughts, experiences, and questions which help normalize our relationships with death and dying before and after we die.”

Participants can join the discussion via Zoom and are free to come and go, Irwin said.

The evening includes desserts.

“I’m a baker,” said Irwin.

Irwin, who has a Ph.D. in sociology, is currently writing a book titled “The Last Girlfriend and Other Adventures in Grief,” and is a published author in academic publications about Facebook memorial pages and the continuing bonds between the living and the dead. She is also a member of the Order of the Good Death, a death-positive community.

For more information about the program call the library at 620-365-3262.