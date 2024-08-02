Deli named one of area’s top performers

Loyal customers, good food, and fair prices have set an Iola favorite apart from its regional counterparts. Iola’s G&W Foods grocery store has been recognized as having the top performing deli of the chain’s 30 locations.

“It was based on sales,” said Deli Manager Colleen Brash, noting that customers have made the distinction possible.

Brash also attributes the success of the deli to its catering services.

“We cater to a lot of businesses and funerals. We even did a quinceañera once,” she said. She added that the deli offers a wide variety of foods at an affordable cost. “We are cheaper than any fast food option and it is homestyle cooking,” she said. “Where else can you get a full meal for less than $8?”

Stepping into the role of deli manager in October 2023, Brash has been with the company for five years.

Trying new recipes and incorporating a homemade aspect to the food has been her favorite part of the job. “I like to try to make new and different food items,” she said. “Last winter, I started making homemade chicken noodle soup and chili.”

The repeat customers help motivate her to come up with new ideas. “I love getting people out of cooking,” she laughed.

The teamwork of the entire G&W staff has also helped propel the deli’s success, notes Brash. “It’s an effort of the whole store — they all have a hand in our success,” she said. “When I’m short on help or have a big order, I’m always able to get help from the front end. We all work together — it’s not just me.”