 | Tue, Jun 25, 2024
Menu Search Log in

District agrees to split cost for study

Iola school board members agreed to pay $15,000 for the next step, a design plan, to mitigate flooding and improve ballfields at Riverside Park. But at least one board member said he's concerned about the $3.7 million price tag for the overall project.

By

Local News

June 25, 2024 - 2:30 PM

USD 257 Board of Education members discuss a proposal to split the cost with the City of Iola for a $30,000 design study by Mammoth Sports Construction for flood mitigation and field improvements at Riverside Park. From left, board members John Wilson, chair Jennifer Taylor, Doug Dunlap and Dan Willis and Superintendent Stacey Fager. Also attending but not pictured are school board members John Masterson, Tony Leavitt and Robin Griffin-Lohman. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola school board members agreed to take the next step to improve Riverside Park and pay half the cost of a design plan for flood mitigation, but expressed concern about the total cost of the project.

The board voted quickly and unanimously to split the $30,000 cost of a design from Mammoth Sports Construction of Meriden. Board member Tony Leavitt, though, shared his concern about the project’s overall $3.733 million price tag.

A Mammoth mitigation plan

“I have no problem with the $15,000 to go ahead and continue the study but at the end of the day, do we have the money budgeted to cover the total cost? I’m not sure the answer to that is yes,” Leavitt said.

It would help if the project were to qualify for a grant, which Thrive Allen County’s deputy director Jessica Thompson plans to explore. Thompson said she would seek answers to questions raised during Monday’s informational meeting with Mammoth, the school board and Iola City Council. Specifically, the grant only covers flood mitigation. The proposed plan would address both flooding and new artificial turf for football, baseball and softball fields. 

Leavitt also noted the district had no prior plans to install artificial turf on the football field. Mammoth’s plan would use the turf as part of its design, as doing so would allow the fields to hold hundreds of thousands of gallons of water underground. Without the football field, engineers would need to redesign their plan. 

Leavitt also said the fields are not his top priority. He’s more concerned about the fate of three abandoned elementary schools. A development firm plans to convert those old schools into housing and is waiting to hear if their project qualifies for tax credits and other funding. An announcement is expected in mid-July.

“If we find out something about them, I’d be more willing to consider this,” Leavitt said. 

The timing is tricky, though. The city council plans to vote July 8 whether to proceed with the design study, in order to allow Thompson time to apply for the grant by July 31. 

Related
June 25, 2024
June 11, 2024
May 23, 2024
November 29, 2023
Most Popular