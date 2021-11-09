District digs into maintenance work

About $185,000 in maintenance and repair projects were approved for Iola’s middle and high schools, along with the track, at Monday evening’s board meeting.

The projects include tuckpointing at the middle school, an electrical panel for fire protection at the middle school, repairs to the track and discus areas at the stadium, and mow strips at the middle and high schools. Mow strips are patches of concrete that establish breaks between the landscaping and serve to alleviate lawn care.

The work at the stadium will include taking about six core samples from the track, to check on the condition of the base, “so we have a better idea what to expect in the future,” maintenance director Aaron Cole told board members.