 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
District digs into maintenance work

A number of school-related maintenance and repair projects were greenlit Monday by Iola-USD 257 school board members. Projects will be at the high school, middle school and track at Riverside Park.

November 9, 2021 - 10:30 AM

School board member Jennifer Taylor, from left, and Superintendent Stacey Fager listen to a report from maintenance director Aaron Cole. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

About $185,000 in maintenance and repair projects were approved for Iola’s middle and high schools, along with the track, at Monday evening’s board meeting.

The projects include tuckpointing at the middle school, an electrical panel for fire protection at the middle school, repairs to the track and discus areas at the stadium, and mow strips at the middle and high schools. Mow strips are patches of concrete that establish breaks between the landscaping and serve to alleviate lawn care.

The work at the stadium will include taking about six core samples from the track, to check on the condition of the base, “so we have a better idea what to expect in the future,” maintenance director Aaron Cole told board members.

