Since becoming director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce three years ago, Robin Schallie has made a mission to see a spiffier downtown.

She spearheaded two mural projects, with local artists Max and Candice Grundy putting the finishing touches on the second earlier this month, a masterpiece titled “You Belong Here” on the south wall of Audacious Boutique.

Now, armed with a $30,000 grant from T-Mobile, the work will continue.