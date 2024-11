With advance votes counted, local contests show close races. County commission District. 3: Republican John Brocker leads Independent John Wells, 55% to 45%. The sales tax question is even tighter, voters against it 52% to 48%. Early voters oppose a LaHarpe sales tax question, 73% to 27%. A total of 2,153 advance ballots were counted, representing 24% of the county’s registered voters.

It’s still early. This page will be updated as more votes come in so check back soon.