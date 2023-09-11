Elsmore celebrates

Elsmore may be small, but it put on a mighty celebration Saturday for its annual Rural-Town Day festival. Included in the festivities was a free bean feed, prepared from 200 pounds of great northern beans and 90 pounds of ham.
Other games, activities and a parade highlighted the day’s events.
a color guard leads the parade at Saturday’s Rural-Town Day celebration in Elsmore.
Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Kailey Clark poses with son Meyer, born on August 10. Even though he didn’t know a thing about it, Meyer was recognized as the youngest baby boy at Elsmore Day.
Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Kelli Beggs and donkey Emmy were a vibrant addition to the parade Saturday during Elsmore’s annual Rural-Town Day celebration..
Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register