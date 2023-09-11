 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Elsmore celebrates

The fall festival season arrived with great fanfare Saturday in Elsmore, where the community celebrated Rural-Town Day with a parade and other activities.

By

Local News

September 11, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Kelli Beggs and donkey Emmy were a vibrant addition to the parade Saturday during Elsmore's annual Rural-Town Day celebration.. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Elsmore may be small, but it put on a mighty celebration Saturday for its annual Rural-Town Day festival.  Included in the festivities was a free bean feed, prepared from 200 pounds of great northern beans and 90 pounds of ham.

Other games, activities and a parade highlighted the day’s events.

a color guard leads the parade at Saturday’s Rural-Town Day celebration in Elsmore. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Kailey Clark poses with son Meyer, born on August 10. Even though he didn’t know a thing about it, Meyer was recognized as the youngest baby boy at Elsmore Day. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
