 | Tue, Nov 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

EZ Tax Service gets new home

Leah Stout is moving EZ Tax Service to 315 S. State St. in Iola. The move is bittersweet, she says, but allows her more space.

By

Local News

November 8, 2022 - 2:17 PM

Leah Stout, right, has moved EZ Tax Service to 315 S. State St. in Iola. She's shown here with daughter Hannah and granddaughter Linnea Luke. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A friend helping a friend turned into Leah Stout’s career as an Iola business owner.

Stout, owner of EZ Tax Service, LLC, is on the move, to 315 S. State St. She’s moving from her old office in the 500 block of North State Street. She has substantially more space in which to operate.

“I was running out of room down there,” she said, noting filing cabinets along walls were holding files extending nearly to the ceiling. “It felt like the walls were closing in. There wasn’t room to put anything.”

Related
August 22, 2018
November 17, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 31, 2011
Most Popular