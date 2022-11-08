EZ Tax Service gets new home

A friend helping a friend turned into Leah Stout’s career as an Iola business owner.

Stout, owner of EZ Tax Service, LLC, is on the move, to 315 S. State St. She’s moving from her old office in the 500 block of North State Street. She has substantially more space in which to operate.

“I was running out of room down there,” she said, noting filing cabinets along walls were holding files extending nearly to the ceiling. “It felt like the walls were closing in. There wasn’t room to put anything.”