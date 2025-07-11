Fair or fowl? — Council asked to consider allowing chickens

Why did the chicken cross the road?

In this case, it’s to get to Monday’s Iola City Council meeting, where the city is once again being asked to allow such fowl creatures in residential neighborhoods.

The oft-debated topic has been requested once again, after a split Council narrowly voted down an identical measure last spring.

Council members, over the course of several meetings in early 2024, weighed the pros and cons of having animals capable of producing eggs, vs. the potential nuisance issues that could arise.

The Council eventually put the ordinance allowing chickens up for a vote, which received three “aye” votes, with four opposed and one Council member absent. Mayor Steve French, who voted with those in favor of allowing chickens, gave proponents a fourth vote.

However, charter ordinances require at least five affirmative votes to pass.

Iolan Robin Griffin-Lohman filed this month a request for the city to reconsider.

In his notes to the Council, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock noted Monday’s meeting is not to debate legalizing chickens in Iola, but to decide if the Council wants the topic placed on a future agenda for full discussion.

THE 2026 budget also will take center stage Monday, with superintendents from the wastewater collection and treatment, water distribution and production, gas distribution, electric and recreation departments and the library to state their cases.

The 6 p.m. meeting is open to the public (but still not to chickens — at least for now.)