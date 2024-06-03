Family Safety Night fun returns to the square Thursday

Family Safety Night returns this week for its 11th year of providing educational safety information for youth and families.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the east side of the Iola square along with Farmers Market. An array of activities at no cost to attendees will be provided, said Jessica McGinnis, Drug-Free Community Coordinator for ACMAT and the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center.

The event is sponsored by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) and is offered in partnership with the Allen County Farmers Market.

About 25 booths will be set up to help teach kids and families about public safety, how to call 911, drug awareness, what to do in the event of bad weather, pool safety, sun safety, and bike safety.

Event-goers can expect to have fun on inflatable bounce houses, learn about seatbelt safety from the highway patrol, ride the Iola Kiwanis Club train, and much more. Organizations providing activities or information for the event include the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Iola Police Department, CASA, Hope Unlimited, Iola Public Library, Humanity House, Iola Elks Lodge 569, Allen County Regional Hospital and the Pregnancy & Family Center.

“This year, we will again have the Iola Fire Department spray the kids down with the fire hose at the end of the event,” added McGinnis. There will also be face painting, games, and free snow cones on site.

The event will boast new offerings this year in the form of music entertainment. The Unchosen, a local rock band, will perform and those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the free show.

“This is an event we try to do to engage all of our families and youth to learn about safety and how to protect our community,” noted McGinnis. “Our goal at ACMAT is to have the healthiest community we can have.”

McGinnis said the event is an important outreach opportunity to connect with families. “It’s a way that we can promote safety and wellness in the form of a family-friendly event,” she said.