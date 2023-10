Iola’s Farm-City Days celebration will be without a carnival this year.

Jerad Larkey, Farm-City Days Committee chairman, said Fun Time Carnivals, which has brought rides to Iola the past several years, notified him that they would be unable to do so in 2023.

The last-minute notification makes it impossible to find a replacement, Larkey noted, with most carnivals booked 18 months to two years in advance.