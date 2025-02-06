FCCLA: A culture of care

It all starts with caring.

For Kenleigh Westhoff, it’s helping the needy celebrate birthdays.

For Koda Cole, it’s ensuring young parents have car seats for their children.

And for Lynsie Fehr and Libby Maier, it’s about spreading cheer among nursing home residents.

All four of the Iola High School students qualified for state competition with their entries in the FCCLA’s District H competition last week at Anderson County.

Fehr and Maier’s project, “Cheering Up Nursing Home Residents,” employed the talents of elementary school students to color Christmas cards the girls had designed.

And while the youngsters’ artwork was impressive, what surprised the girls most were the conversations they had with the elementary students about their elderly relatives.

“Many shared their experiences with family members in nursing homes,” said Maier. “It was very touching.”

In doing the project, Fehr and Maier also learned about the elderly’s situations.

“Most residents receive only one or two visitors a month,” Fehr said. “But visits really help their social and emotional wellness.”

“Even cards, which are really easy to send, make a difference to their day,” said Maier. “It made us realize how something so simple like coloring cards can help them out.”

The joint project produced almost 500 cards that the girls distributed to facilities across Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Neosho and Woodson counties.

The girls calculated they impacted about 850 people on both the giving and receiving ends.

“That was Christmas,” Fehr said. “Next is Valentine’s Day,” which will be on a smaller scale.

Both sophomores, Fehr and Maier said they plan to have careers that work with children.

WESTHOFF’S ENTRY, “Birthday Celebration Kits,” was a slideshow on how celebratory cakes can be made with a few simple and affordable ingredients.

But that’s not the point. Rather, it’s about meeting people where they are.