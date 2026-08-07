Fireworks vendor to address Iola Council

Iola City Council members are being asked for clarification on the city’s fireworks sales ordinances.

Brent Aiello, owner of Aiello Fireworks of Elsmore, has requested a discussion with the Council at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting, regarding the ordinance, and what fireworks are (and are not) permitted to be discharged within Iola’s city limits.

“As a local fireworks retailer, I frequently receive questions I cannot confidently answer because the ordinance is unclear or difficult to interpret,” Aiello said in a written statement to the Council.

Also Monday, Council members will discuss special use permit to allow for a a home at 220 S. Kentucky to be used as a faith-gased group home for men. Angela Johnson of The Shepherd’s Post has appealed for the permit to allow for approximately nine men to use the home.The Iola Planning Commission already has endorsed the application.

The house is listed as R-2 two-family residential.

A group residence is allowed in such a zone, but requires a special use permit.

COUNCIL members are expected to put the finishing touches on their 2027 budget, and will use Monday’s meeting to schedule a public hearing, necessary before the spending plan is ratified.

Monday’s meeting will be at the New Community Building at Riverside Park, and is open to the public.