First house nearly finished in new Cedarbrook addition

From a concrete slab in early August to an entire house in late September, construction of the first house in Cedarbrook Third Addition has been swift.

“The electrical is done and now they are putting in sheetrock,” said Blake Boone. “They’ll install cabinets and do all the finishing touches. It should be complete in 45 days.”

Lakeview Investment Properties, an LLC owned by Boone and his mother, Jennifer Chester, bought all 22 residential lots in the Cedarbrook Third Addition in November 2023 to address the community’s housing shortage.

Since that sale, the City of Iola has invested $1.7 million in extending utilities to 16 of the 22 lots in the addition at the north edge of town.

The six other non-serviced lots are located where the subdivision turns back to the northeast. Chester and Boone will be responsible for the cost of infrastructure extension to these additional lots.

The mother and son duo paid $1,000 for each of the 22 lots, and will pay the city an additional $6,500 for each of the 16 serviced lots as they sell.

The city has given Chester and Boone 10 years to develop the lots, or the land will revert back to the city.

Boone had previously estimated the first house in the development would be finished by the first week of December.

“It’s right on schedule,” he said.

Construction will pause through the winter and then start back up with the second house after the beginning of next year.

“We still plan on building three next year,” Boone added.