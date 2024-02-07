Former restaurant building demolished

Mike Maloney of Ray’s Metal Depot made quick progress demolishing Coronado’s Mexican Restaurant Wednesday morning. Owners of A&W Restaurant have purchased the property; plans are to convert it into a parking lot for the restaurant with ample space for buses and larger vehicles.

Coronado’s Mexican Restaurant was established in 1968 by the late Cleto Cororando and his wife, Celia. The restaurant, which specialized in serving “Mexi-Kan” fare, spanned two generations. Cleto Jr. worked at Coronado’s from 1982 until the restaurant’s closure. Cleto Sr. passed away in 2011, Celia died the year after.

A bulldozer rips apart the former Coronado’s Mexican Restaurant building. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

The couple founded the restaurant while Cleto worked at Monarch Cement; he retired from Monarch in 1989. Family lore says Celia convinced her husband to open the restaurant because she wanted to work. They were married 51 years.