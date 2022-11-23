Foundation boosts area organizations

Your Community Foundation has awarded $13,390 in grants to various community organizations to help fund efforts to fight hunger, promote local tourism, protect the environment and more. Board members Job Springer and Carla Nemecek presented recipients with their awards.

Established in 2012, Your Community Foundation works to advance the quality of life in Allen County. Those hoping to apply for a YCF grant should visit its website. The foundation awards grants every fall. Grant monies are made possible from earnings on endowed funds from when the Foundation was established and those that continue to arrive.

The recipients are: