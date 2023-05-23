Free summer meals to return

Free summer meals will return to USD 257 starting next week, and Iola school leaders are looking at a way to continue to offer free meals once school resumes in the fall.

Food Services Director Staci Talkington gave board members an update on food programs, including the summer meals program, increased costs for the food service provider OPPA! and the possibility of applying for the Community Eligibility Provision, a program that allows districts with high rates of poverty to provide meals at no cost to students.

Under the program, a district would be reimbursed for its meal costs if they meet specific criteria, such as having a high rate of students on food stamps or in situations where they might be at risk of hunger, such as homelessness or in foster care.