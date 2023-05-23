 | Tue, May 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Free summer meals to return

USD 257 will resume its free summer meals program next week. Meanwhile, school officials are looking at a way to continue to offer free meals when school resumes in the fall.

By

Local News

May 23, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Staci Talkington, USD 257 food services director, visits with school board members Monday evening about the upcoming summer meals program. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Free summer meals will return to USD 257 starting next week, and Iola school leaders are looking at a way to continue to offer free meals once school resumes in the fall. 

Food Services Director Staci Talkington gave board members an update on food programs, including the summer meals program, increased costs for the food service provider OPPA! and the possibility of applying for the Community Eligibility Provision, a program that allows districts with high rates of poverty to provide meals at no cost to students. 

Under the program, a district would be reimbursed for its meal costs if they meet specific criteria, such as having a high rate of students on food stamps or in situations where they might be at risk of hunger, such as homelessness or in foster care. 

Related
May 26, 2021
June 26, 2020
May 31, 2016
April 17, 2015
Most Popular