But whoever has worldly goods and sees his brother or sister in need, and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God remain in him? — 1 John 3:17

When Church of the Nazarene Pastor Kelly Klubek and wife Natalie returned from a trip to Uganda in May, they realized just how much “stuff” they have.

Natalie thought about the single mothers in Uganda she had gotten to know over three weeks. Their lives were very different. They had so little.