 | Thu, Jul 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

From timber to tinder

A drought that has extended more than a year is taking a significant toll on trees. The effects can be seen throughout the county.

By

Local News

July 6, 2023 - 3:47 PM

This pine tree in Allen County has begun to dry out and die, attributable to a severe drought in southeast Kansas. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Most of us don’t appreciate trees until they’re gone, said Krista Harding, horticulture agent with the Southwind Extension District.

A drought that has extended more than a year is taking a significant toll on trees. The effects can be seen throughout the county. Just take a drive through a town or even the countaryside, and you’ll see dead, brown foliage. 

“Now that everything has leafed out, it’s more dramatic to see the number of trees we’ve lost,” Harding said. “It’s really taken a toll.”

Related
February 13, 2023
September 29, 2022
August 8, 2022
April 6, 2022
Most Popular