From timber to tinder

Most of us don’t appreciate trees until they’re gone, said Krista Harding, horticulture agent with the Southwind Extension District.

A drought that has extended more than a year is taking a significant toll on trees. The effects can be seen throughout the county. Just take a drive through a town or even the countaryside, and you’ll see dead, brown foliage.

“Now that everything has leafed out, it’s more dramatic to see the number of trees we’ve lost,” Harding said. “It’s really taken a toll.”