Drought and heat stress continue to affect trees

Rainfall across the Southwind District has been spotty at best for several weeks now. The US Drought Monitor was recently updated on Aug. 25. It now has most of the area in a D2 intensity — classified as a severe drought.

Unfortunately, the long-range projection doesn’t show the drought breaking anytime soon. As Kansans, however, we all know that could change and we could go from a drought to a flood in the matter of a few days. I’m not hoping for rainfall like that, but several inches in the upcoming weeks would be welcome.

Heat and drought stress has taken a toll on newly planted trees and shrubs this year. Any time we plant a new tree, it will go through a period of “transplant shock.” Just like the name implies, this is a period of stress on the new plant as it tries to adapt to its new environment. Many times, new trees will drop almost all of their leaves the first year planted. Due to the heat and lack of rainfall this year, it has been more severe. Obviously, this is quite concerning to homeowners. The good news is that in most instances, the newly planted tree will be fine and leaf out the following spring.