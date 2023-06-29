Fun for all

Vacation Bible School activities kept throngs of youngsters busy this week at Iola’s First Presbyterian and Wesley United Methodist churches.
The session runs through Friday afternoon.
Youngsters attempt to catch a cascade of marshmallows launched from a pneumatic device in the Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot during Vacation Bible School Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Youngsters attempted to catch marshmallows tossed their way Wednesday at Vacation Bible School.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Gracie Cunningham, from left, Brigham Smith and Lily Cunningham shake up homemade snowglobes using water, vegetable oil and glitter Wednesday at Vacation Bible School in Iola.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Paul Miller adds food coloring to a water bottle in order to make homemade snow globes Wednesday at Vacation Bible School in Iola.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Leaders Jamie Jensen, right, and Maddie McDermeit lead a storytime session for youngsters at Iola’s Vacation Bible School Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Quinn Jensen, center, chases Jeanie Mentzer in a modified game of “Duck Duck Goose” at Vacation Bible School in Iola Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Wade Vaughn takes part in a parachute game Wednesday at Vacation Bible School in Iola.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Paul Miller uses a homemade pneumatic launcher to shoot miniature marshmallows Wednesday at Vacation Bible School. Youngsters attempted to catch the tasty treats with their mouths.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Youngsters use a parachute in an attempt to launch a beachball to the sky Wednesday during Vacation Bible School.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register