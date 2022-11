Fred Gardner made it a point during the fall campaign to vow to bring conservative values to Topeka, but without the partisan rancor that has run amok in today’s political discord.

Voters in the newly reformed Kansas Ninth House district agreed, favoring the Garnett Republican over Humboldt’s Alana Cloutier by a roughly 3-to-1 margin.

The Ninth District encompasses all of Allen and Anderson counties as well as slivers of Linn and Miami counties.